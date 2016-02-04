Missing hiker found alive in Bob Marshall Wilderness Friday, June 23, 2017 7:46 PM EDT Updated: The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday. More>>

5 Romanian nationals arrested by US Border Patrol in Whitefish (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:02 PM EDT Updated: US Border Patrol agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday. More>>

update Montana teen dies after falling in Beartooth Mountains St. Vincent's Help Flight. (Eyewitness photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:40 PM EDT Updated: Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday. More>>

Teen evades search in Flathead County The Flathead County Sheriff's Office in Kalispell. (MTN News file photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:33 PM EDT Updated: A 17-year-old man evaded authorities after an extensive an air and ground search late Thursday night in the West Glacier area. More>>

Sen. Tester holds health care town hall Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:20 PM EDT Updated: Montanans voiced their concerns and support for plans to overhaul the nation's health care system. More>>

Many Glacier Trail Overpass hit by delivery truck Many Glacier Hotel (Glacier National Park photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:10 AM EDT Updated: Historic “bridle bridges” in the Many Glacier area has been removed after being hit be vehicles in recent weeks. More>>

China landslide: Desperate search for survivors continues Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Mao County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. (Credit: CCTV) Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:57 AM EDT Updated: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "all-out efforts" to save those who were buried. More>>

Wildfires blazing under extreme heat out West Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:05 PM EDT Updated: Eighteen large fires are burning in the region, including six in Arizona, three in Utah, three in California, three in New Mexico, two in Nevada and a large one in Oregon. More>>

Remains in Montana solve decades-old mystery Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:36 PM EDT Updated: After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure. More>>

Summer of celebrations planned for Philipsburg Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:24 PM EDT Updated: Few things stand the test of time, but Philipsburg does and as the town celebrates its 150th birthday. More>>

Missing hiker found in "fairly good" condition after 98 hours in the wilderness Eric Hellmuth, who was reported missing in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness on Monday. Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: The 21-year old man was reported missing on Monday, and searchers had been combing the rugged terrain since then. More>>

Sen. Daines discusses northwest Montana timber needs (MTN News photo) Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:29 AM EDT Updated: State and national leaders continue to weigh timber restrictions alongside the future of communities in Northwest Montana. More>>

Gov. Bullock declares drought emergency in eastern counties Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:18 AM EDT Updated: Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order on Friday declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties. More>>

Upcoming Western Montana coming events Check out some of the events happening across Western Montana Friday, June 23, 2017 5:53 PM EDT Updated: Here's a list of some of the upcoming events taking place across Western Montana. More>>

Morning Rounds: Urgent Care vs. the Emergency Dept. Dr. Kasey Harbine of St. Patrick Hospital answers your medical questions. Friday, June 23, 2017 4:39 PM EDT Updated: Dr. Kasey Harbine of St. Patrick Hospital answers your medical questions. More>>

Driver OK after car lands in Madison River A vehicle ended up in the Madison River early Friday morning. (MTN News photo Friday, June 23, 2017 3:42 PM EDT Updated: The driver of a vehicle that ended up in the Madison River early Friday was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the water. More>>

Salvage timber project approved for site of Copper King fire The Copper King fire broke out on 7.21.2016. (MTN News file photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 3:07 PM EDT Updated: A salvage project is being planned to remove trees in Sanders County after last summer's Copper King fire. More>>

Trump signs VA reform bill, making good on a campaign promise (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 2:40 PM EDT Updated: The law, which won bipartisan support in both the Senate and House, comes after years of stories about chaos inside the VA. More>>

Body of missing man located in Hebgen Lake Scene of search from Thursday, June 22, 2017 on Hebgen Lake (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 2:28 PM EDT Updated: The 68-year-old man from Burbank, Calif. was located Friday underwater approximately 300 feet from the shore of Hebgen Lake. More>>

Montana woman charged after police say they found meth in home with children Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies. (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 2:06 PM EDT Updated: A Montana woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday. More>>

Montana woman unearths mother’s story of survival Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Friday, June 23, 2017 1:32 PM EDT Updated: Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany. More>>

Great Plains Dinosaur Museum highlights "Ralph" Friday, June 23, 2017 11:47 AM EDT Updated: Paleontology director Cary Woodruff says that "Ralph" comes from rock that is 150 million years old. More>>

Philipsburg kicks off 150th birthday celebration The town of Philipsburg has a summer filled with activities to mark its founding. (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 11:23 AM EDT Updated: Philipsburg is marking 150 years on Thursday with plans to sustain the town by celebrating its history while also planning for the future. More>>

Home prices are sky high, but mortgages are still cheap (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 10:40 AM EDT Updated: The median existing home price climbed to $252,800 in May, according to the National Association of Realtors, exceeding the peak hit in June 2016. More>>

Fire destroys building in Grass Range Friday, June 23, 2017 10:27 AM EDT Updated: Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely. More>>

3 key things to know about the Senate health care bill Friday, June 23, 2017 8:55 AM EDT Updated: Here's what you should keep an eye on as the bill moves forward toward inevitable tweaks and an expected vote next week. More>>

New nursing apprenticeship program helps fill baby-boomer gap The health care industry has to deal with more patients and fewer caregivers as baby-boomers get older. (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 8:22 AM EDT Updated: The health care industry has to deal with more patients and fewer caregivers as baby-boomers get older. More>>

Search for a missing man underway near Hebgen Lake Friday, June 23, 2017 12:29 AM EDT Updated: A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake. More>>

Yellowstone grizzlies moved off Endangered Species List (photo credit: US Dept. of the Interior) Friday, June 23, 2017 12:26 AM EDT Updated: Federal officials are taking Yellowstone grizzly bears off the list of "threatened" species, saying there enough bears now to stabilize the population. More>>

Gianforte hits the ground running on first day in office U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:35 PM EDT Updated: Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke More>>

Investigation continues after body washes up along Flathead River Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:37 PM EDT Updated: Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says there are several missing persons in the county right now. More>>

Trump: I did not make recordings of Comey Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:40 PM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday. More>>

Daines hasn’t decided on latest Obamacare repeal bill; Tester blasts it U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:28 PM EDT Updated: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too. More>>

Montana crews helping with wildfires in the Southwest Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:14 PM EDT Updated: Montana firefighters are heading out to help battle wildfires burning in the southwestern United States. More>>

$10K given to support DREAM Adaptive summer camp The DREAM Summer Water Sports Program will take place from July 11 until July 14 on Echo Lake in Bigfork. (MTN News file photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: The Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund has donated $10,000 to help fund the non-profit’s Summer Water Sports Program. More>>

Montana Department of Agriculture offers "Hay Hotline" Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:52 PM EDT Updated: Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. More>>

Malmstrom AFB preps to compete in Global Strike Challenge Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base are getting ready to defend their title as the best missile wing in the United States Air Force. Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:24 PM EDT Updated: Every other year, airmen from Air Force Global Strike Command compete in the Global Strike Challenge. More>>

World famous San Diego Zoo brings spotlight to ZooMontana San Diego Zoo Kids films segment at ZooMontana (MTN News/Brandon Sullivan Photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:57 PM EDT Updated: ZooMontana got a special visit from one of the world’s most famous zoos this week. More>>

Helena roundabouts spark debate A petition at Bob’s Valley Market to stop the project has garnered more than 100 signatures. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Updated: Residents in the North Valley are divided about proposed roundabouts. More>>

Montana news headlines Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:02 PM EDT Updated: Here's a look at your Thursday top news stories from across Western Montana. More>>

Fraud Watch: Mortgage recovery scams Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:36 AM EDT Updated: If you’re having trouble paying your mortgage, the last thing you need is to lose more money. More>>

GOP Senate health care bill released Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:11 AM EDT Updated: Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. More>>

Grizzly bear management discussed in Choteau This week the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is meeting in Choteau to discuss the future of bears in Montana and other states. Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:12 AM EDT Updated: This week the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is meeting in Choteau to discuss the future of bears in Montana and other states. More>>

Montana restaurant owner sentenced for bank fraud The Shoot The Moon restaurant and the On The Border restaurant in Great Falls have closed. (MTN News/David Sherman photos) Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:05 AM EDT Updated: Kenneth Hatzenbeller is the former owner of several restaurants in Great Falls and across Montana. More>>

Motorcyclist dies in Highway 12 crash (MTN News image) Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:27 PM EDT Updated: A Canadian woman died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho. More>>

GOP health bill: Senate preps for possible vote next week Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9:20 PM EDT Updated: Senators may only have seven days to review draft language of a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare before they cast a vote that could affect millions of Americans. More>>

Tester, Zinke wrangle over proposed cuts to Interior Dept. Senator Tester asked Zinke how he and President Trump can put forth a budget that in his words, "lacks vision" by cutting the program that much. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:55 PM EDT Updated: In a senate hearing on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended the $1.6 billion in funding cuts proposed by President Trump to the Interior Department. More>>

Avalanche Lake trail re-opens after bear concerns Photo by Ariana Lake. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:23 PM EDT Updated: The popular Avalanche Lake Trail in Glacier National Park is re-open after being shut down because of grizzly bear sightings earlier this week. More>>

Officials investigating after body found along Flathead River Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:15 PM EDT Updated: Authorities recovered the body of an adult woman from the bank of the Flathead River near Columbia Falls Tuesday night. More>>

UPDATE Missing Ravalli County man found safe John Darby has been missing from Victor since Monday, June 19. (courtesy photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:58 PM EDT Updated: John Darby has been missing from Victor since Monday, June 19. More>>

The ‘People’s Lawyers’ meet in Big Sky States can share issues and solutions for issues that may apply to other states during the event. (MTN News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:30 PM EDT Updated: Attorneys General from across the country are meeting in Big Sky this week to discuss a variety of issues. More>>

Rare Ghost Dance artifacts on display at Montana museum Kathy Barton, the curator at the Yellowstone County Museum, looks at a Ghost Dance shirt owned by a son of Sitting Bull, the Hunkpapa Lakota holy man. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:02 PM EDT Updated: The centerpiece of a new exhibit at the Yellowstone County Museum is a Ghost Dance shirt made for a son of Sitting Bull. More>>

Gas prices are falling fast (MTN News file photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:44 PM EDT Updated: Drivers are enjoying the cheapest gas prices at the start of summer in 12 years. More>>

Montana program teaches visually impaired life skills The Montana Association for the Blind puts on a summer program annually aimed at teaching the visually impaired life skills to make day to day tasks a little easier. (MTN News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:53 PM EDT Updated: The Montana Association for the Blind puts on a summer program annually aimed at teaching the visually impaired life skills to make day to day tasks a little easier. More>>

Montana ACLU files constitutional challenge against Marsy’s Law A group led by the ACLU of Montana is challenging a voter-approved measure expanding crime victims’ rights as unconstitutional. (MTN News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:00 PM EDT Updated: A group led by the ACLU of Montana is challenging a voter-approved measure expanding crime victims’ rights as unconstitutional. More>>

Kids learn about Montana birds The program is part of a partnership between Montana Wild and the Last Chance Audubon Society. (MTN News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:00 PM EDT Updated: The program is part of a partnership between Montana Wild and the Last Chance Audubon Society. More>>

Grizzly bears in Yellowstone put trash cans and coolers to the test (CBS News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Updated: Randy Gravatt knows exactly what a bear wants. It's his job to tempt bears to break into coolers and garbage cans at the non-profit Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center. More>>

Montana woman drowned in irrigation canal "I haven't felt the monster of all heat until coming here." Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:31 AM EDT Updated: Deputies were called to an irrigation canal at about 9 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning. More>>

Eyewitness recalls deck collapse near Lakeside Over 50 people were hurt when the deck collapsed at Spruce Lodge on Flathead Lake. (MTN News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:44 AM EDT Updated: MTN News talked with a woman who shared her first-hand account of just what happened on Saturday afternoon. More>>

Kalispell firm tabbed for Glacier Rail Park construction City leaders are ready to move forward with moving downtown Kalispell's train tracks after five years of planning. (MTN News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:10 AM EDT Updated: The Kalispell City Council awarded the $11-million contract to LHC on Monday to build the 43-acre development. More>>

West Yellowstone area hit by swarm of small earthquakes in recent days Hundreds of small earthquakes in West Yellowstone area in recent weeks. (MTN News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:03 AM EDT Updated: The earth continues to shake under and near West Yellowstone as the region has been swarmed by several small earthquakes in recent days. More>>

Flathead candidates line up for November municipal election Kalispell City Hall. (MTN News file photo) Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:52 PM EDT Updated: Absentee ballots go out October 18. The general election is November 7. More>>

Rep.-elect Gianforte swearing-in Wednesday at U.S. House U.S. Capitol Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:51 PM EDT Updated: As the issues and the weather heat up here in Washington, D.C., Montana’s new congressman, Greg Gianforte, will jump from the political frying pan into the fire Wednesday, when he’s sworn into office on the U.S. House floor. More>>