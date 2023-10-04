It’s showtime!

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Tim Burton’s classic film, “Beetlejuice” is returning to theaters for one day only just in time for Halloween.

Fans can head to AMC Theatres on Oct. 18 to watch the film at their local Dolby Cinema. It will be the first time the film will be shown in Dolby Atmos, which places sounds all around you, and Dolby Vision, which is designed to make colors more vibrant. That way, you can pick up more subtle details you may be missing while watching it at home.

While you don’t have to preorder tickets, it is probably in your best interest to do so in case showings sell out quickly. You can grab your tickets now on AMC Theatre’s website.

Dolby Cinema

MORE: You can get a giant inflatable sandworm from ‘Beetlejuice’ for Halloween

If you haven’t seen “Beetlejuice” or just want to refresh your memory, the 1988 comedy-horror film stars Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton as the demon Beetlejuice.

Baldwin and Davis star as a couple that died in an accident and haunt their home after a new family moves in. Desperate to get the new family out, they summon Beetlejuice for help.

The Geffen Film Co.

MORE: Winona Ryder reveals she was bullied over ‘Beetlejuice’

Thirty-five years after its release, the film remains popular, with merchandise and decorations in stores every Halloween. There is also a Broadway musical based on the film and a sequel starring the original cast is currently in the works. Once again directed by Tim Burton, “Beetlejuice 2” will also star Jenna Ortega from Netflix’s “Wednesday.” It is set to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

Will you be heading to theaters on Oct. 18 to catch “Beetlejuice” on the big screen? Just don’t say his name three times in a row!

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.