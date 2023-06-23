Watch Now
Daybreak Drawings June 13th -23rd, 2023

Tune in to Montana this Morning weekdays from 5:00 am – 7:00 am and watch for your Daybreak Drawings.
Connor Hellgate Elementary Lindsay DePuydt Kindergarten
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 13:45:36-04

Thanks to all the artists who submitted Daybreak Drawings.

Look at this drawing below from Audrey, that looks like a license plate, right? Beautiful.

Audrey Hellgate Elementary Mrs. Singleterry 3rd Grade
KPAXin partnership with TDS Fiber provide a platform for school children of any age to showcase their creativity through drawings and illustrations.

Astrid Hellgate Elementary Mrs. Singleterry 3rd Grade
Tune in to Montana this Morning weekdays from 5:00 am – 7:00 am and watch for your Daybreak Drawings. This is from Boden at Hellgate Elementary with beautiful mountains and sunshine.

Boden Hellgate Elementary Mrs. Singleterry 3rd Grade
Annebelle Hellgate Elementary Lindsay DePuydt Kindergarten
This is a gorgeous rainbow from Annebelle over at Hellgate Elementary. It's always nice to see those rainbows after the rain.

Addison Hellgate Elementary Mrs. Singleterry 3rd Grade
Bannack Hellgate Elementary Lindsay DePuydt Kindergarten
Connor Hellgate Elementary Lindsay DePuydt Kindergarten
Cheri Hellgate Elementary Lindsay DePuydt Kindergarten
CJ Hellgate Elementary Lindsay DePuydt Kindergarten
