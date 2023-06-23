Daybreak Drawings June 13th -23rd, 2023

Thanks to all the artists who submitted Daybreak Drawings.
Look at this drawing below from Audrey, that looks like a license plate, right? Beautiful.
KPAXin partnership with TDS Fiber provide a platform for school children of any age to showcase their creativity through drawings and illustrations.
Tune in to Montana this Morning weekdays from 5:00 am – 7:00 am and watch for your Daybreak Drawings. This is from Boden at Hellgate Elementary with beautiful mountains and sunshine.
This is a gorgeous rainbow from Annebelle over at Hellgate Elementary. It's always nice to see those rainbows after the rain.