Daybreak Drawings May 23 - 31st, Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade

This weeks Daybreak Drawings feature Chief Charlo School's -5th grade students.
This collection of drawings feature vibrant and cheerful colors to represent the warmth and beauty of the early morning sun.
KPAX in partnership with TDS Fiber aim to provide a platform for school children of any age to showcase their creativity through drawings and illustrations.
Tune in to Montana this Morning weekdays from 5:00 am – 7:00 am and watch for your Daybreak Drawings.
Each day during Montana this Morning KPAX will be sharing these Daybreak Drawings showcasing the talents of students throughout our region.
Thank you Chielf Charlo Elementary (5th grade)!