Watch Now
Brand Spotlight

Actions

Daybreak Drawings May 23 - 31st, Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade

May 23 Kennedy Chief Charlo Elementary 5th Grade
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
May 23- Kennedy- Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade<br/>
May 23- Kennedy- Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade<br/>
May 23 Kennedy Chief Charlo Elementary 5th Grade
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 15:34:18-04

This weeks Daybreak Drawings feature Chief Charlo School's -5th grade students.

May 24 Lukas Chief Charlo Elementary 5th Grade
May 24- Lukas- Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade

This collection of drawings feature vibrant and cheerful colors to represent the warmth and beauty of the early morning sun.

May 25 Maddix Chief Charlo Elementary 5th Grade
May 25- Maddix- Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade

KPAX in partnership with TDS Fiber aim to provide a platform for school children of any age to showcase their creativity through drawings and illustrations.

May 26 Maxton Chief Charlo Elementary 5th Grade
May 26- Maxton- Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade

Tune in to Montana this Morning weekdays from 5:00 am – 7:00 am and watch for your Daybreak Drawings.

May 29 Oaklynde Chief Charlo Elementary 5th Grade
May 29- Oaklynde- Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade

Each day during Montana this Morning KPAX will be sharing these Daybreak Drawings showcasing the talents of students throughout our region.

May 30 Peyton Chief Charlo Elementary 5th Grade
May 30- Peyton- Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade

Thank you Chielf Charlo Elementary (5th grade)!

May 31 Rohan Chief Charlo Elementary 5th Grade
May 31- Rohan- Chief Charlo Elementary, 5th Grade

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.