Daybreak Drawings May 9-15, 2023

Daybreak Drawings:

This weeks drawings feature Hellgate Elementary and Chief Charlo School.

Thank you for sharing your creativity and artwork with our viewers!

Bella May 10BellaHellgate Elementary Anika Melzer Roush 6th Grade

Carli Carli Hellgate Elementary Anika Melzer Roush 6th Grade



Each day during Montana this Morning KPAX will be sharing these Daybreak Drawings showcasing the talents of students throughout our region.

Carmen



Carmen- Hellgate Elementary, Anika Melzer Roush 6th Grade

