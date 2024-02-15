Flock Talk Chicken Workshop at Axmen Wednesday 2/21 at 5:15pm

🐔🌟 Join Axmen Feed for an Egg-citing Event: Flock Talk Chicken Workshop! 🌟🐔

(Wednesday 2/21/24 at 5:15pm) -Located at: 7655 U.S Highway 10 W Missoula, MT 59808

Are you ready to take your poultry passion to the next level? Axmen Feed invites you to our exclusive Flock Talk Chicken Workshop, happening Wednesday, February 21st at 5:15pm, right here at our location: 7655 US Hwy 10W. Get ready for an evening filled with expert insights, valuable tips, and everything you need to know to raise happy, healthy chickens!

Presented by Purina Feeds, this workshop is designed to cater to both seasoned chicken enthusiasts and beginners alike. Whether you're a backyard farmer, a hobbyist, or simply curious about starting your own flock, this event is for you!

Here's what you can expect:

🔹 In-depth discussions on chicken care, nutrition, and health by Purina Feeds specialists.

🔹 Insider tips and tricks for maximizing egg production and maintaining a thriving flock.

🔹 Hands-on demonstrations covering feeding techniques, coop setup, and more.

🔹 Q&A session – Get all your burning chicken-related questions answered by our experts!

For those looking to expand their feathered family, we've partnered with Dunlap Hatchery, Murray McMurray, and Cackle Hatchery to bring you a fantastic selection of poultry options. Check out our clicken options and secure your favorites:

🐣 SHIP DATE: 2-28-24 from Dunlap Hatchery

- Ameraucana Female

- Assorted Ducks Straight Run

- Barred Rock Female

- Black Australorp Female

- Broad Breasted Bronze Turkey

- Broad Breasted White Turkey

- Rhode Island Red Female

- Silver Laced Polish Straight Run

- Speckled Sussex Female

- White Cornish Cross Straight Run

🐥 SHIP DATE: 3-18-24 from Murray McMurray

- Ameraucana Female

- Blue Andalusian Female

- Blue Cochins Female

- Blue Laced Red Wyandotte Female

- Buff Laced Polish Female

- Buff Orpington Female

- Cream Legbar Female

- Cuckoo Marans Female

- Golden Wyandotte Female

- Mottled Houdans Female

- Partridge Rock Female

- Silver Gray Dorking Female

- Silver Leghorn Female

🐣 SHIP DATE: 4-1-24 from Cackle Hatchery

- Assorted Ducks Straight Run

- Bielefelder Female

- Blue or Black Laced Wyandotte Female

- Easter Egger Female

- French Wheaten Maran Female

- New Hampshire Female

- Olive Egger Female

- Welsummer Female

Pre-order your chicks today to guarantee availability! Call Axmen Feed at 406-728-7020 or RSVP via email at kyleglenn@axmen.com or sheryl@axmen.com.

Don't miss this egg-ceptional opportunity to enhance your chicken-raising skills and expand your flock. See you at the Flock Talk Chicken Workshop – where chicken dreams hatch into reality! 🐣🌟

