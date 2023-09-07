Frenchtown, MT Holds Student Assembly Addressing Mental Health

Frenchtown Schools held a special assembly, shining a spotlight on the critical topic of mental health. This initiative, led by Aaron Griffin, aims to organize a mental health-related activity every month throughout the school year. For this event, the Frenchtown school community had the privilege of hosting 18-year-old Luc Swensson, a relatable peer from Boise, who originally hails from Great Falls, Montana.

Luc Swensson is an inspiring figure who students can readily relate to. He recently made waves on CBS Mornings, sharing his own experiences and insights on mental health. Luc is also known for his distinctive pink shoes, which he wears to honor his grandfather's cancer fight. These shoes have become a symbol of hope and perseverance for many.

Luc's journey is deeply rooted in Montana, as he lived in Great Falls from the age of three until his freshman year in high school. It was during this time that he embarked on his mission to make a difference by founding the I Love This Life Foundation. -

His personal experiences and his connection to Montana have made him a role model for students, showing them the power of resilience and determination.

Scripps Content *Frenchtown, MT - September 7, 2023*







What's more, Luc Swensson's commitment to mental health awareness extends beyond his foundation and iconic pink shoes. He has also initiated the Holo Brand https://holobrand.org/ to create awareness for the 988 helpline and suicide prevention. His multifaceted efforts emphasize the urgency of addressing mental health concerns and seeking help when needed.

The central themes of the assembly were "Show me your friends... show me your future!" and "Imagine - Believe - Achieve!" These themes encouraged students to reflect on the influence of their friendships on their future aspirations.

Aaron Griffin, the driving force behind this series of mental health-related activities, fostering dialogue and continuing the conversation about this crucial topic. This assembly featuring Luc Swensson, a relatable peer, inspiring figure, and advocate for mental health, marked a significant step in this important journey.

