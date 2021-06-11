Enjoy Montana’s State Parks in a safe and responsible way

Looking to get outside this summer? Montana’s 55 state parks offer a unique blend of cultural, historical, and recreational parks that tell the story of the Treasure State. Places like First Peoples Buffalo Jump, Travelers’ Rest, and Makoshika offer outstanding educational experiences for the entire family.

Montana State Parks

When visiting any of Montana’s 55 State Parks this summer, please remember to recreate responsibly by adhering to the following guidelines:



Know Before You Go —Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it is closed, don't go. If it's crowded, have a backup plan. This includes checking park hours and restrictions.

—Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it is closed, don't go. If it's crowded, have a backup plan. This includes checking park hours and restrictions. Plan Ahead —Prepare for facilities to be closed, pack lunch and bring essentials like hand sanitizer and a face covering.

—Prepare for facilities to be closed, pack lunch and bring essentials like hand sanitizer and a face covering. Explore Locally —Limit long-distance travel and make use of local parks, trails and public spaces. Be mindful of your impact on the communities you visit.

—Limit long-distance travel and make use of local parks, trails and public spaces. Be mindful of your impact on the communities you visit. Practice Physical Distancing —Keep your group size small. Be prepared to cover your nose and mouth and give others space. If you are sick, stay home.

—Keep your group size small. Be prepared to cover your nose and mouth and give others space. If you are sick, stay home. Play It Safe —Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Search and rescue operations and health care resources are both strained.

—Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Search and rescue operations and health care resources are both strained. Leave No Trace —Respect public lands and waters, native and local communities, and private property. Take all your garbage with you.

—Respect public lands and waters, native and local communities, and private property. Take all your garbage with you. Build an Inclusive Outdoors —Be an active part of making the outdoors safe and welcoming for all identities and abilities.

—Be an active part of making the outdoors safe and welcoming for all identities and abilities. Respect wildlife and other park visitors. If you encounter wildlife in our parks, enjoy them from a distance. Respect other park visitors by giving them space and avoid making noise that might impact their experience.

For more information on recreating responsibly in state parks, please visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks

