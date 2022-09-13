Youth Pheasant Waterfowl Weekend

The 2022 Youth Pheasant and Waterfowl Weekend is fast approaching, and several kick-off events are scheduled around the state. To get interested hunters and their families prepared for the youth weekend, which is Sept. 24 and 25, these events will provide the opportunity to meet with mentors, ask questions of FWP staff, and possibly win some prizes.

During the week prior to the youth weekend, FWP will release pheasants on several wildlife management areas around the state. Most of the pheasants were raised by Montana Correctional Enterprises in Deer Lodge under a cooperative agreement with FWP. The purpose of the pheasant release program is to give youth hunters an opportunity to experience hunting success, encouraging their future participation.

In addition to pheasants, licensed hunters, ages 15 and under, will be able to hunt ducks, mergansers, geese, and coots statewide on these two days.

The two-day youth hunt is open to:



Legally licensed 12- to 15-year-olds who have completed hunter education and who are accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 18 years of age.

Properly certified and legally licensed apprentice hunters 10-15 years of age, who are accompanied by a non-hunting adult “mentor” at least 21 years of age.

All regulations apply. The Canyon Ferry WMA is an exception — only to the youth waterfowl season shooting hours— they will be one-half hour before sunrise to noon.

The kick-off and weekend events are scheduled as follows:

