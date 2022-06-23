At The Raleigh House, we believe there is always hope to recover from mental health disorders and addiction. It’s our mission to provide a life-changing treatment experience that heals your mind, body and spirit from past trauma and substance abuse. Your past doesn’t define who you are, but it does hold you back from living the life you want to live. Together, we can help you rewrite your story.

Since The Raleigh House’s founding in 2008, we’ve only continued to expand. Our staff, which started as a small but mighty team, has quickly become a dedicated and passionate team of more than 80 clinicians, nurses, nutritionists, and medical and psychiatric professionals.

We are licensed for multiple levels of addiction and mental health treatment that allow us to be a full continuum of care addiction rehabilitation facility. This means that we can offer programming from detox and residential treatment to partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment and individual treatment. We have been able to support people all the way through their recovery journey. In our 14 years of service, we have helped more than 2,000 people gain access to addiction treatment and we have no plans of stopping. In fact, we’re always continuing to improve ourselves and, in some ways, we’re just getting started.

Our newest adventure is one we are incredibly excited to announce! Introducing, The Raleigh House at Montana. We are so proud to be serving the Kalispell community with our brand-new outpatient treatment center. Here, we will not only be treating adults with substance or mental health disorders, but we will also be able to treat adolescents in ages ranging from 13 - 17 years old. This has been a dream of ours for many years, and to see it come to light has been truly exciting. We believe that giving our youth access to treatment and resources can greatly impact the mental health of future generations. The Raleigh House at Montana will be bringing all the knowledge, expertise, and exceptional care we are known for in Denver, to Kalispell and their communities.

From our founding to where we are today and where we’re headed in the future, our mission is the same: To provide an experience unlike any other, where you can truly break free and rewrite your story.

