Use Benefits to Find Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resources in MT

When you are ready to start exploring some options for treatment, The Raleigh House at Montana is here to help. If you have any questions about if you or your loved one qualify for our care, or if your insurance covers treatment with The Raleigh House at Montana, our Admissions Team is available at: 406-604-1151

Here at The Raleigh House at Montana, we know that resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment can be few and far between. Access to treatment can be difficult, let alone daunting. Sometimes, you may not know where to start. Getting started is the hardest part.

We understand how challenging this can be and we are here to help you get the care you need.

Knowing the high cost of health care, and understanding the growing needs in Montana, The Raleigh House is proud to announce that we are now in network with:

FirstChoice Health

Allegiance - Cigna

Pacific Source

Mountain Health Co-Op



We know that there are many factors that you must consider when making the decision to get help. Figuring out how to pay for treatment can be a big one, so we are working diligently to provide the best care we possibly can, with the most insurances we possibly can. You and your family deserve the best, Let us help.

Here’s how you can begin to utilize your in-network benefits with The Raleigh House at Montana: Step 1: Call us at: 406-604-1151 Step 2: Our skilled and confidential admissions team will then run a verification of your benefits. This can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. Step 3: Once our team has accessed your benefits, they will be able to walk you through any financial questions you may have. Step 4: We will then schedule an intake when it’s most convenient for you or your family. Every detail of the intake process will be discussed with you, and you can ask as many questions as you may need. We are here to make sure you feel confident and comfortable with this process.

If you are struggling with addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, or if you are just feeling overwhelmed and don’t know where to turn, call us at: 406-604-1151

Treatment Options Available for Teens and Adults

At The Raleigh House at Montana, we know that mental health struggles are especially difficult for our teens and adolescents. If you’re concerned your teen or loved one is struggling with a substance use disorder and an undiagnosed mental health disorder, watch for these common signs:

Excessive fear or worry

Excessive anger, hostility, or violence

Extreme mood swings

Significant change in eating habits

Withdrawal from friends and activities

Inability to cope with daily problems or stress

Trouble understanding and relating to situations or people

Significant tiredness, low energy, or difficulty falling or staying asleep

Ways We Can Help:

The Raleigh House at Montana is an Intensive Outpatient Program. Because we are an IOP, this means that you or your loved one’s lives don’t come to a complete halt when you begin treatment with us. Our IOP is three days a week, three hours a day. This means that you can still go to work, go to school, be home with your family, and live your life. Intensive Outpatient Programs are usually recommended for a variety of reasons. It may be that you just completed a higher level of care, such as an inpatient stay, and you need a step down level of care. It may mean that your schedule or lifestyle can’t accommodate an inpatient stay, or it could mean that your symptoms may not be covered at an inpatient level of care by your insurance provider. Whatever your situation may be, The Raleigh House will help you find a solution.

Our IOP is staffed by fully licensed, Masters level clinicians. A week of programming may include some of the following:

Two Individual Clinical Sessions

Group Therapy

Weekly Family Education Seminars

Mindfulness Exercises

Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) referral assistance

Comprehensive discharge planning

Get more info here: https://www.theraleighhouse.com/montana/ [theraleighhouse.com]