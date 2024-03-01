Missoula Special Olympics athletes in need of funds to travel to state games

MISSOULA — The Missoula Special Olympics team is in dire need of funds due to increasing travel costs.

Due to the higher costs of lodging and travel for competitors and chaperones, athletes need to sell more raffle tickets than ever to be able to participate in the games.

If they can’t raise the money the team won’t be able to participate in the state competition.

The games mean the world to these athletes and they would be disappointed if they were unable to compete.

"Well because it's fun and it keeps us busy while we do the fun activities, fun tournaments," athlete Finn Jensen explained.

I think Special Olympics gives us the determination to win," athlete Isaak Smith added.

Both are highly decorated Special Olympians with many gold medals each.

However, the Missoula Special Olympics community isn't giving up on their team.

"It makes them feel so special. It's their huge social event. They get to go to dances. They get to feel like a normal kid. They live for it. They get to socialize. Just the joy and the volunteers," Special Olympics mom, Caireny Abbe told MTN. "Just the whole community of Special Olympics is so important and these kids should not have to miss out."

There are two events this upcoming weekend where you can buy raffle tickets from athletes.

One will happen on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Yoke's on Reserve Street. The other is set for Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Canvas Salon on Madison Street.

There will be another event at Murdoch's in Missoula from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and by buying you could win a new truck, thousands of dollars, or a free pizza every month.