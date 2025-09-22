Crosstown showdown highlights Missoula girls flag football inaugural season

MISSOULA - The first-ever crosstown game, highlighting the inaugural season of girls flag football in Missoula, took place earlier this week.

Sentinel took the win over both Big Sky and Hellgate, while the Knights claimed second on the day with a win over the Eagles.

“It's easiest to inspire myself with the pressure," Big Sky team member Raigan Foster told MTN.

"Everyone's trying a new thing at the same time which builds a lot of camaraderie," — Raigan Foster

Being part of Missoula’s first girls flag football season is something the players don’t take lightly.

“High school girls playing football. It's something that we've never been able to do before," Hellgate team member Elan Torretti said.

Especially, since they’re paving the way for the next generation.

“Show them that they can do whatever they want, like anything is possible for them," Sentinel team member Naya McKinney said. "You don't have to be a part of something that's already established," Sentinel team member Kira Imhoff echoed.

"We're the ones that get to make history for the Sentinel Spartans for flag football and it's just super cool," — Imhoff (left) & McKinney (right)

To highlight the game, the Knights, Spartans, and Eagles squared off at MCPS Stadium.

“We wanted to make this crosstown game a bigger event, not just a regular Wednesday night game, but we wanted to really showcase the fact that flag football is in Missoula for girls," Organizer and Sentinel Assistant Coach Andrea Mooney told MTN.

The showdowns drew crowds, and both bleachers were full of fans.

“It’s just really cool to see an all-girls sport like be so important to a whole town," Foster shared.

On the field, the girls are building a passion for flag football.

“It's great to feel like a meaningful member of a team. Everyone's congratulating each other, cheering each other on, and also keeping each other accountable for the mistakes we make and holding each other up," Torretti stated.

"We've always watched our brothers play football, and I mean, why can't we, right?" — Elan Torretti

Soon, these Garden City teams will face squads from all across the Treasure State.

“Just a great opportunity for us to really showcase ourselves and show how far we've come," Imhoff said.