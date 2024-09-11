Neal McDonough says action drama 'Homestead' is about building community in post-apocalyptic world

Angel Studios is known for their Christian-themed films like "The Sound of Freedom."

Actor Neal McDonough, who is known for his role in the hit series "Yellowstone," is also working with Angel Studios in his new role in the post-apocalyptic survival-themed film "Homestead."

McDonough told Scripps News the stories he is focusing on are those of humans working to create community in intense and chaotic situations.

The actor says the projects Angel Studios is releasing are meant to create an atmosphere in which the entire family can gather around and watch these films together — even with the "edgy" parts of movies like "Homestead" and other TV series.

"I love pushing the boundaries a little bit," McDonough said. "Sometimes I play horribly villainous types of characters."

McDonough will also star opposite Sylvester Stallone in Season 2 of "Tulsa King."