Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired elsewhere in Kentucky

The ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has been hired by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky, according to Scripps News Lexington.

Myles Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for excessive use of force during the raid of Taylor's home on March 13, 2020, and for failure to use a body camera at that time, according to WHAS-TV, a local news station in Louisville.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department confirmed to WHAS-TV that Cosgrove was hired.

Cosgrove fired his gun 16 times in Taylor's apartment and it is believed one of his shots killed Taylor, according to reports. He did not face any charges.

Cosgrove had appealed his firing in February, and tried to get his job back at LMPD, but a court upheld the decision to terminate him, according to Louisville Public Media. However in November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council had reportedly voted that Cosgrove could keep his peace officer certification, meaning he could still apply to other law enforcement jobs in the state.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, had been winding down in bed with her boyfriend when she was killed during a botched raid by narcotics detectives. No drugs were ever found, and the warrant used to enter by force was later discovered to be flawed.

Four officers, not including Cosgrove, were charged in Taylor's death, but the bulk of the charges surrounded the search warrant used to get into her apartment. Officials said two of the officers charged lied in order to obtain it.