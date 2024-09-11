CDC study shares how community factors can impact suicide risk

Many of us may be aware of personal risks factors for suicide — things like previous suicide attempts, recent job loss or substance abuse can all be factors.

But a new report out from the CDC highlights that risk at the community level and the role that things like health insurance, access to the internet and income play.

It found rates were 26% lower in counties with the highest health insurance coverage, 44% lower in counties with the most broadband internet home access and 13% lower in counties with the highest household income.

The report says that agencies, decision makers and community organizations really need to focus on specific community factors in their area.

In addition, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline suggests ways to help: You can ask someone who may be hurting if they need help instead of ignoring a possible issue; be there by listening; focus on their reasons for living and focus on keeping them physically safe; and get the person linked with resources, and follow up.

If you need to talk to someone, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

