Bozeman, Gallatin boys basketball take down Great Falls programs

Posted at 12:35 AM, Jan 20, 2023
BOZEMAN — With wins over Great Falls programs Thursday night, both Bozeman and Gallatin High School remain two of the three teams in Eastern AA still tied for first with a 4-1 conference record.

Bozeman Hawks 65, CMR Rustlers 50

After opening the game on an 18-3 run, Bozeman held onto their 15-point lead to win 65-50.

Luke Smith, a Montana State Football signee, led all scorers with 14 points. Both Quaid Ash and Chapman Wiehardt followed with 10 a piece.

CMR had two scorers finish in double figures: Gus Nunez (14) and Trigg Mapes (11).

Gallatin Raptors 53, Great Falls Bison 41

With less than seven minutes remaining of regulation, Great Falls' Scott Klinker hit a fadeaway jumper at the top of the key to tie the game at 37.

However, Gallatin's Eli Hunter responded with a 7-0 run of his own to pull the Raptors to victory taking down Great Falls 53-41.

Hunter finished with a game-high 27 points and was the only Raptor to finish in double figures. Quinn Clark was the next leading scorer with nine.

Ashton Platt led the Rustlers with 11 points.

