Bozeman wrestling powers past Gallatin in crosstrown dual

BOZEMAN — After falling to Bozeman High last week by a mere three points, Gallatin wrestling hosted their crosstown foe Thursday afternoon for a rematch.

The Hawks jumped ahead early in the opening weight class with Bozeman's Griffin Fosdal pinning Cody Binenstock for six.

Points by forfeit increased their lead to 12, but in the 120 weight class, Gallatin's Isaiah Christensen secured the Raptors their first pin of the afternoon over Christian Steele after nearly three full periods of action.

Elijah Carrol answered back for the Hawks winning by a major decision (15-6), igniting the fire for Bozeman High who went on to score 27 straight points with pins from Dawkin Schmidt, Jack Montoya, Pi Taylor, and Avery Allen.

The Hawks cruised past Gallatin 48-24.