Clouds will give way to sunshine on Sunday

MISSOULA — As we look ahead to the last few days of 2020, our weather pattern will continue to be generally quiet and dry. A quick moving, relatively weak weather system will exit the region late Saturday evening, giving way to a clearing sky by daybreak. The one exception will be the Flathead Valley where clouds will hang on for several hours before decreasing by the afternoon. Sunday lows will drop into the middle 20s, with afternoon highs reaching the middle 30s.

Monday will bring abundant sunshine with a morning low in the middle to upper teens and an afternoon high in the lower to middle 30s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with lows in the lower to middle teens and highs reaching the upper 20s to lower 30s. The southern half of western Montana will see more sun than clouds, while the northern half will see more clouds than sun.

Clouds will thicken on Wednesday, though no precipitation is expected. Once again, we’ll start the day in the teens and finish in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

New Year’s Eve day will feature a cloudy sky with scattered, light snow showers. The odds of accumulation are very low.

New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy to overcast with highs in the 30s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

