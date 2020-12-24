Expect a wonderful Christmas Eve Day

MISSOULA — Happy Thursday!

Christmas Eve is shaping up to be a very nice day across western Montana, as a strong upper level ridge over the Northern Rockies will keep our sky clear throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 30-degree mark thanks to inversions setting up in area valleys. Neighborhood and less traveled roads will be slick early in the day. Christmas will bring a mostly clear start with clouds increasing throughout the day. The day will start in the high single digits to upper teens, with afternoon highs reaching the lower to upper 30s. No rain or snow is expected.

As we look toward the weekend, Saturday looks to bring the best chance of precipitation at least through early next week, and even then, snow and rain chances will remain under 50%. Saturday will be mostly cloudy otherwise with highs climbing into the middle to upper 30s.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun with similar highs to Saturday. No precipitation is expected on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look to be dry with temperatures reaching the upper 20s to lower 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Have a terrific Thursday!

