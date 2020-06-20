Morning showers will give way to sunshine on Father's Day

MISSOULA — Happy Saturday!

Morning sunshine gave way to a cloudy afternoon with light, scattered showers. Look for chances for showers to continue into the overnight hours and early Sunday. Showers will be generally light with breezy conditions and lows dropping down into the lower to middle 50s.

Father’s Day will bring a mostly cloudy to overcast start, with a few remaining light showers. By mid to late morning rain chances will diminish, and sunshine will return as an upper level ridge slowly moves over the region from the west. This will bring a mostly sunny afternoon with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 70s. It will be a great afternoon and evening to spend outdoors!

The aforementioned upper level ridge will hold steady over the Northern Rockies through mid-day on Wednesday. This will bring abundant sunshine during the day, with warm to very warm highs, and clear, mild nights. We’ll see afternoon highs on Monday reach the middle 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday will bring a jump of 5 to 7 degrees during the afternoon hours, meaning highs will reach the lower to upper 80s. Expect more of the same on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the upper level ridge will shift far enough to the east to allow moisture to move into the area. What this will mean is we’ll see a mostly sunny start with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be warm, but a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Most will top out in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

