Weather Forecast: Quick system on tap Tuesday; warmer & drier midweek

A weak system is expected to track across the northern Rockies Monday evening through Tuesday morning bringing a bit of higher elevation snowfall and scattered valley rain. We even stand a chance at hearing a rumble or two of thunder - particularly closer to the Divide! Highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Erin Yost

Midweek is looking dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and upper 60s to mid 70s for Thursday.

Friday will feature an approaching cold front which could pop some showers and thunderstorms (right now those look likeliest across the southwest quarter of the state). Highs will be in the upper 50s.

That cold front means changes are moving in: a large area of low pressure looks to park over the region this weekend and possibly into early next week with cooler and active conditions.

Those with outdoor plans should be aware of the potential for widespread rain & even mountain snow across the region, so stay tuned to the forecast!