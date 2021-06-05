Weather Forecast: Cooler temps move back in

After a gusty day with the passage of a cold front, conditions will quiet down for Sunday with highs finally closer to average!

Expect dry conditions Sunday and Monday with the exception being across extreme northwest Montana where an isolated shower or two will be possible. Highs will top out in the mid 60s to low 70s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Our next best bet for moisture looks to show up Wednesday/Thursday during the afternoons/evenings as a southwesterly flow kicks in. Highs will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies otherwise.