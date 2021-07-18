Weather Forecast: Hot & hazy start to the week with isolated thunderstorms

Sounding like a broken record, but hot, dry and hazy conditions remain in the forecast.

The one difference will be an increased threat for thunderstorms as monsoonal moisture bubbles up from the Desert Southwest over the next few days (Monday - Wednesday).

Even though both ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ storms are expected, they will be capable of gusty/erratic winds which are troublesome with both current and any new fire starts. A Red Flag Warning is in place for west central and southwest Montana Monday for critical fire danger with that set up.

Erin Yost

Highs will remain above average this week - ranging from the upper 80s to mid 90s in western Montana.

Beyond Wednesday, things look to remain dry and hazy/smoky.