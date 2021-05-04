Weather Forecast: Nice and very warm midweek ahead!

A passing disturbance will trigger a round of showers and even a few weak thunderstorms across the northern Rockies Tuesday with highs running at or slightly below average (upper 50s to low 60s).

Erin Yost Thunderstorm threat Tuesday

High pressure will build in with clearing skies for Wednesday morning. Lows will drop to near freezing (even slightly below) across western Montana valleys, so consider protecting any sensitive plants. Daytime highs will respond nicely with all the expected sunshine and top out in the 60s and 70s!

Thursday will showcase a few more clouds, but it'll still remain dry and warm! It's very likely that highs will reach the highest they've been so far this year... we're talking upper 60s to upper 70s... maybe even an 80° or two?!

The ridge will quickly break down by Thursday night/Friday morning as a Pacific cold front pushes through. That will allow for scattered shower and thunderstorm development, but also open the door for a much cooler and unsettled weekend (& perhaps beyond) weekend ahead.