Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Weather Forecast: Temps on their way down!

items.[0].image.alt
Erin Yost
Headlines.jpg
temp trend.jpg
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 18:04:43-04

One last day with well above average highs, western Montana… this weekend will usher in a cooler airmass!

With it, a breezy day is expected Saturday. A Lake Wind Advisory in place for Flathead Lake from 11am - 8pm for SW winds of 20-30mph (gusts up to 35mph) are likely. 1-3 foot wave heights are expected here.

Wind Advisory.jpg

We’ll also see a noticeable drop in temps across the region… we’ll be back around average in the upper 60s to mid 70s!

Expect mainly dry conditions Sunday and Monday with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Next best bet for moisture looks to show up during the Wednesday/Thursday time-frame with a southwesterly flow developing. Highs will be in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!