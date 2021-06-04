Weather Forecast: Temps on their way down!

One last day with well above average highs, western Montana… this weekend will usher in a cooler airmass!

With it, a breezy day is expected Saturday. A Lake Wind Advisory in place for Flathead Lake from 11am - 8pm for SW winds of 20-30mph (gusts up to 35mph) are likely. 1-3 foot wave heights are expected here.

Erin Yost

We’ll also see a noticeable drop in temps across the region… we’ll be back around average in the upper 60s to mid 70s!

Expect mainly dry conditions Sunday and Monday with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Next best bet for moisture looks to show up during the Wednesday/Thursday time-frame with a southwesterly flow developing. Highs will be in the 70s.

