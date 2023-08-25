Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms to end the work week... heat on the way!

Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through western Montana Friday evening from the southwest. Expect much calmer conditions overnight with lows generally in the 50s.

Saturday will showcase mainly sunny skies, haze and a few afternoon/evening storms redeveloping for southwest Montana once again. Highs will top out in the 80s.

High pressure will stick around into the first part of next week with highs a good 5 to 10 degrees above average in the mid 80s to almost mid 90s.

By the middle of next week, we should see a nice cool down into the 70s with a pretty decent chance of rain showers.