We're expecting a nice start to a great weather week

MISSOULA — I hope everyone is having a wonderful Sunday, and I hope all of you dads out there are having a wonderful Father's Day. After a gray start, sunshine has been the story for much of the area this afternoon. The Flathead Valley is on the cool side with temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 60s while the Missoula Valley has climbed to near 80 under a mostly sunny sky. This is thanks to an upper level ridge which is slowly building across the area. Expect great weather for the early and middle part of the week, with rain chances increasing late Wednesday into Thursday.

The aforementioned upper level ridge will hold steady over the Northern Rockies through mid-day on Wednesday. This will bring abundant sunshine during the day, with warm to very warm highs, and clear, mild nights. We’ll see afternoon highs on Monday reach the middle 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday will bring a jump of 5 to 7 degrees during the afternoon hours, meaning highs will reach the lower to upper 80s. Expect more of the same on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the upper level ridge will shift far enough to the east to allow moisture to move into the area. What this will mean is we’ll see a mostly sunny start with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be warm, but a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Most will top out in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

