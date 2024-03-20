'Little rascals' arrested in connection to Houston bank robbery

Three young boys, dubbed the "little rascals," have been arrested following a Texas bank robbery. Authorities said the boys — aged 11, 12, and 16 — were taken into custody Tuesday and charged in connection with a robbery at a Houston-area Wells Fargo last week.

The Houston County Sheriff's office said the boys passed a threatening note to one of the tellers at the bank and were able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to KTRK-TV. After being made aware of the incident, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Houston office posted surveillance photos of the suspects on social media asking anyone with information to immediately contact local police.

Scripps News has chosen to blur the faces of the suspects because they are minors, and the FBI said their names would not be made public.

After the surveillance photos started making their rounds, the HCSO reportedly said the parents of two of the boys ended up turning them in to authorities. The third suspect was reportedly later taken into custody by law enforcement.

"All three bank robbery suspects known as the 'little rascals' are in custody," FBI Houston said Tuesday in a social media post.

The minors are charged with robbery by threat, a second-degree felony under Texas law.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com