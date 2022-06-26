Watch Now
Missoula Marathon

2022 Missoula Marathon coverage

Mark Messmer
Bonnie Keating
Missoula Marathon Finish Line
Missoula Half Marathon Winner
Elizabeth Wasserman
Missoula Marathon Awards
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 11:37:10-04

MISSOULA - The Missoula Marathon kicked off bright and early Sunday morning following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Messmer is the men's winner, crossing the finish line in approximately 2 hours and 21 minutes. He has previously won the men's side of the race, including in 2019.

Mark Messmer
Mark Messmer after crossing the finish line and winning the men's side of the Missoula Marathon

The women's Missoula Marathon winner is Bonnie Keating from San Diego. She crossed the finish line at approximately 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Bonnie Keating
Bonnie Keating is the women's winner of this year's Missoula Marathon

The men's half-marathon winner — Zach Perrin — crossed the finish line shortly after 7 a.m.

Zach Perrin
Men's half-marathon winner Zach Perrin

The women's half-marathon winner — Elizabeth Wasserman — crossed the line at around 7:20 a.m.

Elizabeth Wasserman
Women's Missoula Half-Marathon Winner Elizabeth Wasserman

Watch our special Sunday coverage of the Missoula Marathon below.

MTN Special Report: Live from the Missoula Marathon finish line

