Around 2.2M without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Around 2.2 million people in Florida were without power in the hours after Hurricane Ian began pummeling U.S. soil Wednesday on the southwest coast of the state heading inland.

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's nearly 50,000 utility workers would have to wait until Ian passed before they could get out and start to restore power.

The southwest city of Naples had half of its streets considered "not passable," the New York Times reported.

Rescue workers were forced to take down addresses and also wait until the storm passed before they could go out on rescue and recovery missions.

Lee County is reporting the most outages in the state, according to poweroutage.us. More than 300,000 customers were without power in the county, near where the hurricane made landfall.

Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers ready to begin the restoration process. However, they won't start working until after the storm passes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane had top sustained winds of 150 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending 45 miles from the center.

As many rely on generators for electricity, officials are warning the public about the dangers of generators.

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission said that 85% of carbon monoxide deaths are from portable generators.

The CSPC offers the following tips for staying safe while using generators: