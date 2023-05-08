Missing Australian woman lived off wine, lollipops for 5 days

An Australian woman is thankful after police found her five days after she went missing in dense bushland 200 miles northeast of Melbourne.

Victoria Police said loved ones became concerned after 48-year-old Lillian Ip did not check in with them on April 30. Officials said they conducted an exhaustive search but were unable to find her.

Ip was only planning a short trip and did not have many provisions with her.

“She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water,” said Wodonga Police Station Sgt. Martin Torpey. “The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother, so that got her through.”

Five days after her ordeal began, police spotted her car while conducting an air search. Police then sent a van to her location.

After living off wine and lollipops for five days, Ip was dehydrated.

"First thing that came to mind was water and a cigarette," Ip told 9News in Australia. "Thank God (for) the policewoman, she had a cigarette."

Police said Ip was attempting to drive to a dam, but hit a dead end. When she tried to backtrack, her car became stuck in the mud. Ip was more than 35 miles from the nearest town, meaning she had no cell service. She also has been struggling with her health, so she was unable to walk, police said.

“She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her,” Torpey said.

Ip was briefly treated for dehydration at a hospital but was quickly released.

"I'm an adventure person, but next time I'll be better prepared," she told 9News.

