Kids Marathon takes place in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Kids Marathon continued Missoula Marathon weekend festivities.

Kids and their families lined up to run Saturday morning along the Clark Fork River Trail, saying it was an exciting day as they set off to complete a marathon.

“My favorite part about running is because you get to move your body and probably run with your friends,” said Taylor who was taking part.

Missoula kids have been exercising all spring. Children 13 and under have been logging their distance, running, walking, swimming, and hiking on their own.

But on Saturday they came together to finish the last 1.2 miles of their marathons together. The non-timed and non-competitive event is about keeping kids active and having fun.

Once they crossed the finish line, each kid was rewarded with a medal, official racer number, cape, and other prizes.

“This race was fantastic. She loves to run, and she’d never been in a race before. This was her first ever race. Yay! You did great sweetie!” said Oliva.

We will have full coverage of the Missoula Marathon on the CW and the KPAX Streaming App starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

