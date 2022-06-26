Missoula Marathon runners raise money for Youth Homes

MISSOULA - Some of the runners in Sunday’s Missoula Marathon were wearing shirts that say Run 4 kids. They were a team of runners to raise money for Missoula’s Youth Homes.

Over the span of 15 years, Youth Homes has put together a team of 70-to-120 people, running to raise money for their organization. The group chose the Missoula Marathon as a fundraising opportunity because it helps.

“Bring awareness and highlight, I think the best in people, both the runners that are doing this out of the goodness of their hearts and the really good work that the kids are doing, to really try and make it make a difference and change your life,” explained Youth Homes Development Director Amy Schaer.

Collectively over the years, runners have raised over $1.5 million for Youth Homes. All of that money is needed to keep their doors open and provide services for kids to be kids. Following a couple of years of virtual running and fundraising, Youth Homes says they are excited to have the marathon back in person, to see some smiling faces.

“Coming across all of these shirts is such a moving thing. It's super rewarding to see the 100-plus people who are on our team, really get to know about the work that we do and then talk about the work we do to their friends and family and the network just grows and grows and grows,” said Youth Homes Marketing Manager Chris. Carey.

