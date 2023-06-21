A look back on another successful pride weekend

MISSOULA — The Missoula Pride parade and block party brought thousands of people to downtown Missoula for a community celebration.

In just its second year, the parade had twice as many entries than the year before, an increase in vendors participating in the block party and an outpour of community support.

With any big event there is always concern about potential threats or violence breaking out, However the Missoula community kept the event peaceful.

Devin Carpenter, the Missoula Pride Co-Director, praised the community for its support.

“It was really awesome to be able to look back and realize we had fully over prepared. I mean, we really were preparing kind of for the worst, which you have to do when you’re planning a big event like that, but I think even more is that it says about the Missoula Community. The fact that so many people were willing to come together and even if there were going to be people who wanted to cause trouble there, they were going to be so far outnumbered because of the overwhelming sort of joy and support from the community.”

As far as what the community can expect in the future for Missoula Pride, Carpenter simply stated.

“Keep your eyes peeled for our dates for next year.”

If you missed out on this parade Montana Pride will host its parade in Helena August 5. For more information visit https://montanapride.org/events