15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 15 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The number COVID-19 related deaths has also risen.

An additional 25 confirmed cases were reported on Thursday. Late in the day, a COVID-19 case was reported a Columbia Falls High School.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Wednesday morning the number of active cases has risen to 158.

A total of 663 cases have been recorded in Flathead County to date including 496 recoveries and ten deaths.

The Flathead City-County Health Department is looking to hire additional COVID-19 case investigators due to a projected increase in positive cases.

The Flathead County Commission has announced in a reversal, the Nov. 3 general election will be done by mail-in ballot.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.