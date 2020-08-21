Menu

17 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 9:53 AM, Aug 21, 2020
KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 17 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Flathead. An additional 18 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Friday morning there are currently 76 active cases.

To date, a total of 449 total cases have been recorded. There have been 3`70 recoveries and three deaths in Flathead County.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

