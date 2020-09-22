Menu

38 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

252 active cases reported
MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 10:52 AM, Sep 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 12:52:49-04

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 38 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Tuesday morning the number of active cases has risen to 252.

A total of 903 cases have been recorded in Flathead County to date including 635 recoveries and 16 deaths.

There are six current hospitalizations in Flathead County.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

