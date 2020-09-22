38 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 38 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Tuesday morning the number of active cases has risen to 252.

A total of 903 cases have been recorded in Flathead County to date including 635 recoveries and 16 deaths.

There are six current hospitalizations in Flathead County.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.