Flathead County adds 144 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 144 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases stands at 2,344.

The number of coronavirus cases recorded stands at 6,214. The number of recoveries has risen to 3,840 while 30 deaths have been reported.

There are 23 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD in the Tuesday update.

A closer look at the data shows that Kalispell has the highest number of active cases at 739 while Whitefish has 129 and Columbia Falls is showing 123 active COVID-19 cases.

FCCHD Interim Health Officer Tamalee St James Robinson noted on Nov. 23 that, "the influx of new cases in the past several weeks is alarming."

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.