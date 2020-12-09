Flathead County adds 86 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 86 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases stands has dropped from 2,109 on Tuesday to 1,961.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 7,635 including 5,630 recoveries and 44 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 21 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD in the Wednesday update which is down from the 25 reported on Tuesday.

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.