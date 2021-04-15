Missoula County reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 18 additional COVID-19 cases since the Wednesday update.

The number of active cases has risen from 85 on Wednesday to 94. Four of the new cases and 10 of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,917 including 8,731 recoveries and 92 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped to five including one county resident.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 10. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 83,367 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 32,807 people are fully immunized.

MCCHD will recommend that most COVID-19 mitigation "requirements" be changed to "recommendations" during a Thursday meeting.

The health department announced on April 5 that a shortened quarantine of seven days for close contacts who meet the criteria set by the CDC to do so.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.