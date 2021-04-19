Missoula County reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting three additional COVID-19 cases in the Monday update.

The number of active cases stands at 82 which is a drop from the 94 reported on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,940 including 8,765 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations stands at eight including two county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 stands at eight The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 83,367 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 32,807 people are fully immunized.

MCCHD announced on April 15 that its mass vaccination site at the former Lucky’s Market will be the only mass vaccination site in Missoula starting next week.

The Missoula County Board of Health also announced on April 15 that the county-wide COVID-19 rules will now become recommendations.

The health department announced on April 5 that a shortened quarantine of seven days for close contacts who meet the criteria set by the CDC to do so.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.