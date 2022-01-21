GREAT FALLS — A man wanted in connection with several reported assaults downtown has been arrested.

The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) said in a news release that Zachary Martin Schmitt walked into the lobby of the GFPD and turned himself in on Thursday.

The GFPD has been investigating several assaults on homeless people that happened in the downtown area in September and October of 2021.

On December 22nd, officers arrested 18-year-old Caleb Lee Swanson for his involvement in the assaults, and the GFPD issued a warrant for the arrest of Schmitt several days later.

Schmitt was arrested on his outstanding warrants and taken to the Cascade County Detention Center. Schmitt is facing several charges of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Detective Will Fleming continues to investigate the downtown assaults.

