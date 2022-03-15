Cascade County woman facing animal cruelty charges

GREAT FALLS — A woman has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty in Cascade County.

Court documents state that a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to property near 6688 US Highway 89 regarding two dogs at large.

The person who reported the dogs told the deputy that Gina Kristine Maas has been cited for having "dogs at large" several times.

The deputy learned that Maas had been cited for "dogs at large" and "nuisance dogs" nine times since December 2020.

As deputies approached the Maas residence, they saw a large number of dogs running around, and one of the dogs was attacking a goat. More dogs joined in, biting and dragging the goat. He also saw a dead goat.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found 13 dead goats, one dead dog, and 22 live goats. Four of the goats had injuries to their ears, one had an eye injury, and one had "damage" to its throat. One of the living goats succumbed to its injuries.

The dead goats were in "various stages of decay" and dispersed among the living goats in a barn and in a field. The body of the dead dog had been stuffed into a bag of dog food.

Necropsies were performed on two of the dead goats by a veterinarian, who noted several pre- and post-mortem injuries on the goats; one goat had bruising and injuries consistent with bite and shake injuries.

Maas has been charged with one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty; three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals; and two misdemeanor counts of dog at large.