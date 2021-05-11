Watch
Ex-Lockwood school trustee pleads not guilty to sex crimes against minor

Yellowstone County Detention Facility
Posted at 4:29 PM, May 11, 2021
BILLINGS — A former Lockwood school trustee pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Yellowstone County District to counts of felony rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

A judge set bail for Joseph Leonard Borgstrom, 61, at $100,000 during his first court appearance Tuesday, according to a Yellowstone County court clerk.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to wear a GPS monitor.

Prosecutors have accused Borgstrom of penetrating the girl with a sex toy and touching her breast without her consent. He resigned from the Lockwood School Board Friday, the same day he was arrested.

Prosecutors said in charging documents that the girl reported the alleged crimes to doctors during a checkup at Billings Clinic.

Borgstrom allegedly admitted to both counts in an interview with law enforcement, according to charging documents.

If convicted, Borgstrom faces at least four years in prison up to 100 years for the less serious charge.

