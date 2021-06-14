Man charged in connection with Great Falls stabbing

GREAT FALLS — Clay Levi Cole Fraser has been charged with stabbing a man in Great Falls.

Court documents state police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at about 12:35 p.m. on Saturday underneath the Sun River Bridge.

Fraser and the victim reportedly got in into an argument, which escalated into a physical fight.

The court documents state that Fraser raised his fists at the victim, and the victim responded by throwing a pie at Fraser's head, at which point Fraser allegedly stabbed the man with a pocket knife in the man's back left side.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Court documents state that Fraser's criminal history includes convictions for bribery, disorderly conduct, and partner/family member assault.

Fraser has been charged with assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.