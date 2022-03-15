Man charged with assaulting a woman in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Great Falls.

Court documents state that police officers were called to a residence for a report of an assault. The alleged victim had scrape marks on her forehead, a swollen jaw, a large bruise around her right eye, and scratch marks on her throat.

She told police that Nathaniel Floyd Leeson had been arguing with her earlier in the day and began punching her in the face and kicking her. She said that he blocked the door and would not let her leave, and told her that it was her "judgment day." He then reportedly began to choke her.

She eventually was able to escape out the back door. Officers noted blood on a window screen and frame, bloody paper towels, and a bloody blanket; the woman told police that she had used the blanket and towels to try to stop her bleeding.

Court documents state that a search warrant was obtained for the residence on the 500 block of Fourth Street South, and the Great Falls Police Department deployed its High Risk Unit to apprehend Leeson. That information lines up with information sent to MTN News by several witnesses on Monday evening, who saw the HRU vehicle in the vicinity and reported hearing "flash bang" devices, which are often used to apprehend suspects who refuse to leave a residence.

The GFPD said in a news release that the HRU "worked tirelessly to gain compliance from the suspect," but he refused to communicate with or comply with officers. At about 11 p.m., members of the HRU made entry to the residence and took Leeson into custody.

The charging documents also state that Leeson was on probation at the time he was arrested; he had been placed into treatment court but had been terminated from the program. He had been scheduled to be sentenced on previous charges last week but failed to appear for sentencing.

Leeson has been charged with felony strangulation of a partner/family member; misdemeanor partner/family member assault; and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Leeson has felony convictions in Cascade County and Gallatin County for operation of a clandestine laboratory and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.