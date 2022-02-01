GREAT FALLS — A man is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly tried to steal hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a Great Falls store, and then assaulted a police officer.

Court documents state police were called to Walmart on Smelter Avenue on Sunday after a man — later identified as Chase Christopher Dolan — tried to walk out of the store without paying for a cart containing items valued at $861.67; this was captured on surveillance video.

Dolan abandoned the cart and ran toward the nearby Cripple Creek Casino. Police followed him inside and ordered him to stop; he ran outside and climbed onto a picnic table. An officer put Dolan in a "body lock," and Dolan began punching the officer in the torso. A bystander jumped in to help the officer take Dolan to the ground.

Court documents say that Dolan continued struggling even after being handcuffed, trying to roll over while kicking his legs until he was placed into a patrol vehicle.

While in the vehicle, Dolan complained that the handcuffs were too tight; the officer removed Dolan from the vehicle so that he could adjust the handcuffs. At that point, Dolan escaped and began running; he ran about 100 yards and then tripped and fell down. Once again, Dolan resisted arrest, and other patrol officers had to assist in securing him.

Dolan, 40, has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer and felony escape, and the following misdemeanors: theft, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

The court documents note that Dolan has pending trials in Cascade County on charges of failure to register as a violent offender, theft, and drug possession. According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Dolan has felony convictions in Cascade County for robbery, burglary, and theft.