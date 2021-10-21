Rape charges filed against Afghan man in Missoula

MISSOULA — Felony rape charges were filed against an Afghan man by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office earlier this week.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges one count of sexual intercourse without consent — a felony — against Zabihullah Mohmand took place on Sunday, October 17. The victim, named Jane Doe in court documents, is 18-years-old.

Doe and Mohmand allegedly met at the Badlander and later went to Mohmand’s hotel room at the Residence Inn by Marriott. It was there that the alleged rape took place. Doe called 911 at 4:30 a.m. and reported that she had just been raped.

According to the documents, Mohmand reported he was on a worldwide trip and was visiting Missoula.

MTN News has placed calls into the Missoula County of Attorney’s Office to speak with Deputy County Attorney Meghan Paddock who filed the charges. The International Rescue Committee, the resettlement agency for Afghan refugees, has also been contacted.

At this time, MTN News has not confirmed a link between Mohmand and the Afghan resettlement program.

The felony is punishable by 20 years or life in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

