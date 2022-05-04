GREAT FALLS - A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly threatened a woman at the Alumni Club bar in Great Falls.

Court documents state that police officers responded to the bar at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a disturbance.

An employee told police that Kimberly Anna Larson yelled at her, pushed things off the bar, threw a glass, and threatened to kill her.

The employee told Larson to leave; Larson left, but soon returned.

Larson then reportedly threatened to kill the employee and her family for calling 911; she then grabbed the phone from the employee and threw it, breaking the phone.

The court documents allege that Larson then took a stapler and a glass jar and threatened to throw them at the employee.

Larson has been charged with felony intimidation and the following misdemeanors: disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, assault, and destruction of a communication device.